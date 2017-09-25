Korea Box Office: ‘I Can Speak’ Leads Weekend 

Korea Box Office: 'I Can Speak'
Courtesy of _Little Big Pictures, Myung Films

Local comedy, “I Can Speak” debuted on top of the South Korean box office after a Thursday release. The indie picture earned $5.18 million from 727,000 admissions over four days, and accounted for 46% of the weekend box office.

Produced by Myung Films, the Kim Hyun-seok film sees the story of an elderly woman who befriends a junior civil servant as she files complaints with the local government.

Showbox’s “Memoir of a Murderer” slipped to second. It earned $1.6 million from 215,00 admissions between Friday and Sunday for $17.7 million after three weekends on release.

Sony’s “Baby Driver” dropped to third, earning $1.16 million for a total of $5.21 million after two weekends. Despite a drop of 53%, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” jumped to fourth from the previous week’s fifth, as “American Made” suffered a steeper 81% drop. “Bodyguard” earned $429,000 for a total of $11.7 million after four weekends on release. “American Made” earned $301,000 for a cumulative of $2.71 million after two weekends.

“The Invisible Guest” and “The Lost City of Z” debuted on Thursday and landed in sixth and eighth, respectively. “Guest” earned $329,000 over four days, while “City” earned $248,000.

 

