Korea Box Office: ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Wins Weekend

Two foreign new releases scored top three places on a quiet weekend at the South Korean box office. Opening on Thursday, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” debuted on top. The American action comedy earned $5.64 million from 777,000 admissions over four days, accounting for 31% of the total weekend box office.

Opening on the same day, Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” took third place. It earned $2.62 million from 370,000 admissions between Thursday and Sunday.

Local action drama “Midnight Runners” climbed to second place from the previous week’s third, despite a week-on-week drop of 44%. The Lotte Entertainment release earned $2.1 million from between Friday and Sunday for a total of $37.4 million after four weekends.

Korean trio, Showbox’s “A Taxi Driver,” Warner Bros. Korea’s “V.I.P.” and Next Entertainment World’s “The Mimic” took the three following places. “Taxi Driver,” the year’s biggest film so far, added $1.75 million and extended its total to $82.6 million after five weekends. Crime drama “V.I.P.” earned $1.01 million for a total of $9.31 million after two weekends. Family horror, “Mimic” earned $554,500 for a three-week total of $9 million.