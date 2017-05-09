Korea Box Office: ‘Guardians Vol. 2’ Zooms to Franchise-Beating Weekend

Opening on Wednesday, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The superhero film scored $13.2 million from 1.72 million admissions over five days, already exceeding the total revenue of the previous “Guardians” instalment, which earned $9.79 million in 2014.

Opening on the same day, local crime comedy, “The Sheriff in Town,” and animated family comedy “The Boss Baby” landed in second and third, respectively. “Sheriff” earned $9.1 million in five days. The Lotte Entertainment release exceeded “Guardians 2” on Sunday. Directed by Kim Hyung-ju and produced by leading indie production house Sanai Pictures, “Sheriff” evolves around an unofficial lawman who investigates a rising businessman.

Locally distributed by CJ E&M, DreamWorks Animation’s “Boss Baby” earned $8.21 million from $1.21 million admissions over first five days. The top three films accounted for 77% of the total weekend box office.

Previous winner, “The King’s Case Note” earned $2.13 million between Friday and Sunday, extending its two-week total to $10.2 million. “The Fate of the Furious” dropped 64%, taking $941,000, and slipped to fifth. The UPI release has $26.0 million after four weeks.

Incurring a sharp week-on-week drop of 85%, Korean political drama “The Mayor” earned $655,000 over the weekend for a total of $9.1 million after two weeks.