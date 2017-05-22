Korea Box Office: ‘Get Out’ Beats ‘The Merciless,’ ‘King Arthur’

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Three Wednesday openers took the top spots at the South Korean box office. Horror thriller, “Get Out” was the winner, ahead of Cannes festival title “The Merciless.”

“Get out,” released by UPI, earned $7.48 million from 1 million admissions in five days, accounting for 39% of the weekend box office. CJ Entertainment’s “The Merciless” landed in second, after winning the opening day contest. The crime action drama earned $4.33 million over five days. “Merciless” sees a gangster who partners up with a fearless newbie to take over a gang, and is set for a May 24 screening in Cannes.

Warner Bros.’ “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” landed in third, earning $2.45 million in five days.
In fourth, DreamWorks Animation’s holdover, “Boss Baby” earned $1.38 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $15.3 million after three weekends. “Alien: Covenant” slumped 75% and dropped to fifth. The Fox release earned $1 million for a total of $9.19 million after two weekends.

Lotte’s “Sheriff in Town” dropped 69% and earned $986,000 in sixth place for a total of $18.1 million after three weekends. Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” in seventh, earned $972,000 and extended its total to $20.5 million after three weekends.

