Dwayne Johnson Fate of the Furious
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Fate of the Furious” remained on top of the South Korean box office in its second weekend, comfortably beating the new releases. Accounting for 57% of the total weekend box office, the UPI release earned $5.12 million from 682,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday, extending its total to $18.9 million after two weekends.

Megabox’s local comedy “Daddy You, Daughter Me” and Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” respectively held their second and third positions. “Daddy” earned $1.16 million for a total of $3.77 million from after two weekends. “Beauty” earned $774,000 for an accumulated total of $36.3 million since its March 16 opening.

Suffering a drop of 62.6%, Showbox’s local crime actioner “The Prison” slipped to fifth. It earned $223,000 for a total of $20.9 million after five weekends.

Two Thursday (Apr. 20) newcomers, “Power Rangers” and “The Shack” landed in fourth and sixth, respectively. Locally distributed by Next Entertainment World, “Power Rangers” earned $434,000 over four days. “Shack” earned $202,000.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0