“The Fate of the Furious” remained on top of the South Korean box office in its second weekend, comfortably beating the new releases. Accounting for 57% of the total weekend box office, the UPI release earned $5.12 million from 682,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday, extending its total to $18.9 million after two weekends.

Megabox’s local comedy “Daddy You, Daughter Me” and Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” respectively held their second and third positions. “Daddy” earned $1.16 million for a total of $3.77 million from after two weekends. “Beauty” earned $774,000 for an accumulated total of $36.3 million since its March 16 opening.

Suffering a drop of 62.6%, Showbox’s local crime actioner “The Prison” slipped to fifth. It earned $223,000 for a total of $20.9 million after five weekends.

Two Thursday (Apr. 20) newcomers, “Power Rangers” and “The Shack” landed in fourth and sixth, respectively. Locally distributed by Next Entertainment World, “Power Rangers” earned $434,000 over four days. “Shack” earned $202,000.