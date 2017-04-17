“The Fate of the Furious” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on 1,237 screens on Wednesday (Apr. 12), the UPI release earned $10.6 million from 1.43 million admissions over first five days. It accounted for 64% of the total weekend box office.

Opening on the same day, local body swap comedy “Daddy You, Daughter Me” landed in second. The Megabox release earned $1.96 million from 278,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” dropped to third place, earning $1.13 million between Friday and Sunday. Its cumulative is $35.2 million after five weekends. Showbox’s crime actioner “The Prison” slipped to fourth earning $596,000 for a total of $20.4 million after four weekends.

Incurring a drop of 83%, sci fi thriller “Life” earned $298,000 for a total of $3.17 million after two weekends. “Hidden Figures” jumped to sixth place. The Fox release earned $145,000 and extended its total to $2.84 million after four weekends.