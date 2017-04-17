Fate of the Furious
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Fate of the Furious” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on 1,237 screens on Wednesday (Apr. 12), the UPI release earned $10.6 million from 1.43 million admissions over first five days. It accounted for 64% of the total weekend box office.

Opening on the same day, local body swap comedy “Daddy You, Daughter Me” landed in second. The Megabox release earned $1.96 million from 278,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” dropped to third place, earning $1.13 million between Friday and Sunday. Its cumulative is $35.2 million after five weekends. Showbox’s crime actioner “The Prison” slipped to fourth earning $596,000 for a total of $20.4 million after four weekends.

Incurring a drop of 83%, sci fi thriller “Life” earned $298,000 for a total of $3.17 million after two weekends. “Hidden Figures” jumped to sixth place. The Fox release earned $145,000 and extended its total to $2.84 million after four weekends.

