Crime action drama, “Fabricated City” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The CJ Entertainment release earned $7.66 million from 1.07 million admissions between Thursday and Sunday, accounting for 37% of the weekend box office.

Directed by Park Kwang-hyun (“Welcome to Dongmakgol”,) the story sees marginalized youngsters fight against an almighty villain.

Another CJ release, “Confidential Assignment” slipped to second spot. The action drama earned $4 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $51.6 million after four weekends.

Locally distributed by Lotte Entertainment, Paramount’s “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” landed in third. The Vin Diesel-starring action movie scored $2.7 million between its Wednesday opening and Sunday.

Next Entertainment World’s crime drama “The King” 72% week-on-week and earned $835,000. That extended its total to $37.4 million after four weekends.

UPI’s “Arrival” earned $680,000 for a total of $4 million after two weekends. Opening on Thursday, UPI’s “Fifty Shades Darker” earned $815,000 over its first four days. Franchise debut, “Fifty Shades of Grey” earned $1.72 million in its first four days in February, 2015.

Animated family drama “Ballerina” earned $634,000 between Thursday and Sunday. Disney’s “Moana” earned $516,000 for a total of $15.34 million.