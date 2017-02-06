Local films “Confidential Assignment” and “The King” remained in the top spots at the South Korean box office for the third consecutive week.

CJ Entertainment’s “Assignment” earned $7.8 million from 1.05 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $45.2 million from 6.27 million admissions after three weekends. It accounted for 45.6% of the weekend box office revenue.

Next Entertainment World’s “King” grossed $3.04 million. The crime drama has earned $36 million from 5 million admissions since its Jan. 18 release.

UPI’s sci fi drama “Arrival” debuted in third place. Opening on Thursday, the film scored $2.62 million over four days. Disney’s “Moana” slipped to fourth and earned $1.21 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $14.8 million after four weekends.

Another UPI release, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” dropped to fifth. The sci-fi actioner earned $849,000 and extended its total to $5.25 million after two weekends.

Japanese animation, “Your Name” earned $501,000 for a total of $25.2 million after five weekends. Oscar hopeful, “La La Land” earned $273,000 for a total of $23.6 million after nine weekends.