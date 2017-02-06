Korea Box Office: 'Assignment' Remains on
Courtesy of CJ Entertainment

Local films “Confidential Assignment” and “The King” remained in the top spots at the South Korean box office for the third consecutive week.

CJ Entertainment’s “Assignment” earned $7.8 million from 1.05 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $45.2 million from 6.27 million admissions after three weekends. It accounted for 45.6% of the weekend box office revenue.

Next Entertainment World’s “King” grossed $3.04 million. The crime drama has earned $36 million from 5 million admissions since its Jan. 18 release.

UPI’s sci fi drama “Arrival” debuted in third place. Opening on Thursday, the film scored $2.62 million over four days. Disney’s “Moana” slipped to fourth and earned $1.21 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $14.8 million after four weekends.

Another UPI release, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” dropped to fifth. The sci-fi actioner earned $849,000 and extended its total to $5.25 million after two weekends.

Japanese animation, “Your Name” earned $501,000 for a total of $25.2 million after five weekends. Oscar hopeful, “La La Land” earned $273,000 for a total of $23.6 million after nine weekends.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0