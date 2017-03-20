Opening on Thursday, Disney’s fantasy musical drama, “Beauty and the Beast” topped the South Korean box office. “Beauty” earned $11.9 million from 1.57 million admissions between Thursday and Sunday, accounting for 67% of the weekend total. That is a record opening for Disney’s live-action features.

“Kong: Skull Island” slipped to second, with a drop of 63%. The Warner Bros. release earned $2.36 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $11.5 million after two weekends. Fox’s “Logan” took third place, earning $1.22 million, and extending its total to $15.8 million after three weekends.

Local newcomer “Part-time Spy” debuted in fourth. Opening on Thursday, the undercover espionage earned $805,000 over opening four days.

Long-running “La La Land” climbed to fifth, earning $154,000 for a total of $25.8 million after 15 weekends. Lotte’s local thriller “Bluebeard” suffered a painful 83% drop and slipped from third to sixth.