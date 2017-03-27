Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” remained on top of the South Korean box office for the second week. The fantasy romance earned $7.81 million from 1.03 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $23.3 million from 3.1 million admissions after two weekends. Showing on some 1,255 screens nationwide, “Beauty” accounted for 41% of the total weekend box office.

Local crime actioner, “Prison” opened in second on Thursday. The Showbox release earned $9.31 million over four days, including previews. “Prison” sees a troubled former police inspector sent to jail and become a crucial player in a crime syndicate.

Far behind were two other Thursday newcomers. “Ordinary Person” landed in third. The Opus Pictures release earned $1.82 million. The Korean drama features a detective who is ordered to fabricate evidence about a serial murder case. Fox’s “Hidden Figures” opened in fourth place, earning $1.03 million in four days.

“Kong: Skull Island” slipped to fifth place with a week-on-week drop of 82% The Warner Bros. release earned $419,000 and extended its total to $12.5 million after three weekends. “Logan” was sixth-placed with $153,000 for a cumulative of $16.41 million after four weeks.