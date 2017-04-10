Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” remained on top of the South Korean box office for the fourth consecutive weekend – albeit a very quiet one. The fantasy romance earned $2.56 million from 347,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $33.3 million after four weekends.

Korean crime actioner, “The Prison” also remained in second, earning $1.89 million. The Showbox release has accumulated a total of $19.1 million since its March 23 release.

Three Wednesday openers, “Life,” “One Day” and “House of the Disappeared” landed in third, fourth and sixth, respectively. “Life” scored $2.43 million over five days. Opus Pictures’ local romantic drama “One Day” earned $1.14 million. Mystery thriller “House” earned $691,000.

With a steep week-on-week drop of 83%, “Ghost in the Shell” dropped to fifth. The sci-fi actioner earned $521,000 between Friday and Sunday and extended its total to $5.31 million after two weekends.