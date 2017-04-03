“Beauty and the Beast” remained on top of the South Korean box office for the third consecutive weekend. In a quiet session, it beat two Wednesday openers, “Ghost in the Shell” and “One-Line” which debuted in third and fourth.

“Beauty” earned $4.87 million from 652,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday, for a total of $30.3 million. Showbox’s Korean crime actioner, “Prison” remained in second place, earning $3.96 million, and expanding its cumulative total to $16.2 million after two weekends. Together, the two films accounted for almost 60% of the total weekend box office.

Paramount’s “Ghost,” locally distributed by Lotte Entertainment, opened with $4.23 million over five days, while Next Entertainment World’s heist movie “One-Line” earned $2 million in five days.

Fox’s “Hidden Figures” dropped to fifth, earning $591,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $2.06 million after two weekends. With a steep 83% drop, Opus Pictures’ local drama “Ordinary Person” dropped to sixth spot in its second weekend. It earned $261,000 and has $2.55 million after two weekends.