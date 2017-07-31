Korea Box Office: ‘Battleship Island’ Wins Weekend With Ultra Wide Release

Courtesy of CJ Entertainment

Opening on Wednesday, “The Battleship Island” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The CJ release earned $27.9 million from 4.07 million admissions over five days.

Set in the Japanese colonial era, “Battleship Island” is a fictional dramatization of real events that took place on an island where hundreds of Koreans were forced to mine for coal. It was directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, who previously made hit “Veteran.”

The movie opened on 2,027 screens on Wednesday, or more than 85% of Korea’s available commercial screens. That is by far the largest number of screens occupied by a single title.

Opening on the same day, “Despicable Me 3” landed in second, earning $8.1 million from 1.23 million admissions over opening five days. That is the “Despicable Me” series’ best opening score.
Previous winner, “Dunkirk” dropped to third place. It earned $3.05 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $16.7 million after two weekends.

Tumbling 82%, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” slipped to fourth place. The Sony release has earned $734,000 for a total of $51.9 million after four weekends.

