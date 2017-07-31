Korea Box Office: ‘Battleship Island’ Wins Weekend With Ultra Wide Release

Opening on Wednesday, “The Battleship Island” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The CJ release earned $27.9 million from 4.07 million admissions over five days.

Set in the Japanese colonial era, “Battleship Island” is a fictional dramatization of real events that took place on an island where hundreds of Koreans were forced to mine for coal. It was directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, who previously made hit “Veteran.”

The movie opened on 2,027 screens on Wednesday, or more than 85% of Korea’s available commercial screens. That is by far the largest number of screens occupied by a single title.

Opening on the same day, “Despicable Me 3” landed in second, earning $8.1 million from 1.23 million admissions over opening five days. That is the “Despicable Me” series’ best opening score.

Previous winner, “Dunkirk” dropped to third place. It earned $3.05 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $16.7 million after two weekends.

Tumbling 82%, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” slipped to fourth place. The Sony release has earned $734,000 for a total of $51.9 million after four weekends.