Local dramas, “Confidential Assignment” and “The King” swapped places in their second weekend at the Korean box office.

CJ Entertainment’s “Assignment” jumped to top spot, earning $19.7 million from 2.7 million admissions over the four-day Lunar New Year holiday weekend. Its total is $32.2 million after two weekends.

NEW’s “King” earned $12.4 million between Friday and Monday. The crime drama has made $30.1 million after two weekends.

In third, Disney’s “Moana” earned $3.21 million between Friday and Sunday, for a total of $12.7 million after three weekends.

UPI’s “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” debuted in fourth place, scoring $3.63 million over six days. Helped by its Wednesday (Jan. 25) opening and an extra day for the holiday, that is the franchise’s best opening-week score in Korea. “Final Chapter” features Korean actor Lee Joon-ki in a supporting role.

Japanese animation “Your Name” dropped to sixth, earning $1.53 million to extend its total to $23.6 million after four weekends. Korean animation, “Turning Mecard W: The Revival of Black Mirror” earned $572,000 for a total of $2.53 million after two weekends.