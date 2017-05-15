Korea Box Office: ‘Alien’ Shoots Down ‘Sheriff’

Alien Covenant Trailer
Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Opening on Tuesday, “Alien: Covenant” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The sci fi horror earned $7.1 million from 960,000 admissions over six days.

That included $1.44 million on Tuesday, which is by far the best opening result in Korea for director Ridley Scott. “Covenant” accounted for 26% of the weekend box office.

Lotte Entertainment’s crime comedy, “The Sheriff in Town” earned $3.18 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $16.0 million after two weekends. DreamWorks Animation’s “Boss Baby” earned $2.48 million for a total of $13.2 million after two weekends.

Incurring a week-on-week drop of 62%, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” slipped to fourth from the previous top spot. It earned $2.58 million for a total of $18.6 million after two weekends.

Opening on Tuesday, local thriller, “The Tooth and the Nail” landed in fifth, earning $2.11 million in six days. Based on Bill S. Ballinger’s novel of the same title, the thriller is set in Korea shortly after its liberation from colonial Japan.

Set for a May 17 release, Warner Bros.’ “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” landed in seventh, benefiting from wide previews. Screening on 256 screens nationwide, “Sword” earned $399,000.

