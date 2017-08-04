Kim Ki-duk Accused of Violence on Set, Unscripted Sex Scene

Controversial South Korean filmmaker, Kim Ki-duk (“The Isle,” “Pieta”) has been accused of physical and verbal abuse during the production of his 2013 drama, “Moebius.” According to legal sources, an actress who had been involved in the production, but later dropped out, has recently sued Kim for being violent on set. Her identity has been withheld.

The actress reportedly claims that Kim slapped her in the face while shooting the movie and forced her to take part in an unscripted, violent sex scene. The actress withdrew from the production and was replaced by Lee Eun-woo.

The case has been assigned to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office and prosecutors are currently looking into the case. The Federation of Korean Movie Workers’ Union will hold a press conference on Aug. 8.

Production house, A Kim Ki-duk Film released a statement of denial on Thursday. “On our first day on set, we were shooting the film’s very first scene where the husband and the wife were having a fierce fight, beating each other. I would have either slapped the actress from her partner’s subjective POV, as I was filming the scene myself, or I would have slapped my own face, showing her how far I wanted her to go,” said Kim in the statement. “In either case, I had nothing personal against the actress.” Kim added that he would rethink his position as a director and accept responsibility if anyone on set during the alleged abuse is able to provide clear evidence of abuse.