Kate Mara’s ‘Megan Leavey’ Sold to China’s Meridian

Meridian Entertainment has acquired theatrical distribution rights for China to Kate Mara-starring drama “Megan Leavey.” Meridian expects to release the film through United Entertainment Partners in the fourth quarter.

The film was produced and financed by LD Entertainment. International rights were handled by Sierra/Affinity.

Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite (“Blackfish”) from a screenplay by Pamela Gray, Annie Mumolo and Tim Lovestedt, the fact-based film tells the story of a Marine Corporal who sees military service together with a particularly difficult dog. The picture also stars Edie Falco, Ramon Rodríguez, Bradley Whitford, and Common.

“With our unparalleled capability and expertise in securing quotas, distributing nationwide, and employing effective marketing strategies and campaigns for all of the titles we acquire, Meridian and UEP strive to be the major supplier for the best foreign films the global market has to offer in China,” said Meridian chairwoman Jennifer Dong.

Meridian has a multi-year, multi-picture agreement to co-finance all Blumhouse films made separately from its first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Their first joint venture is a modern retelling of the classic dog tale, “Benji.” Meridian also has a first-look and strategic partnership with James Schamus through his company, Symbolic Exchange.

Since its establishment in 2013, UEP has been involved with the distribution and marketing of 12 English-language films imported into China, including “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”