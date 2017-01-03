MUMBAI — Bollywood powerhouses Karan Johar and Salman Khan have joined hands to produce a feature starring Akshay Kumar.

The untitled feature will be directed by Anurag Singh, responsible for a string of Punjabi-language hits including the “Jatt & Juliet” franchise and “Punjab 1984.”

Johar and Khan will co-produce via their Dharma Productions and Salman Khan Films outfits. Production will commence in the third quarter of 2017 and the film will release in 2018. This is the first time that the two companies have joined hands for a production.

The subject of the co-production has not been revealed but industry sources say that it is likely to be a period drama based on the 1897 battle of Saragarhi fought between the British Indian army and Afghan tribesmen.

Johar is an actor, producer, writer, director and TV host. His last directorial venture “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” was one of the box office hits of 2016 with collections of $35 million. Khan is one of India’s most popular stars. His last release “Sultan” grossed some $86 million worldwide.

Kumar is one of Bollywood’s busiest and most bankable stars. In 2016 he starred in hits “Airlift”, “Rustom” and “Housefull 3.” His 2017 slate includes “Jolly LLB 2,” “Toilet – Ek Prem Katha,” “Crack” as the protagonist and “2.0,” the highly anticipated sequel to 2010’s “Enthiran” where he plays opposite superstar Rajinikanth.