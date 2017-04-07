Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukthankar’s Marathi-language “Turtle” (“Kaasav”) won best feature at India’s National Film Awards. Popular Bollywood star Akshay Kumar grabbed all the headlines, winning the best actor prize for his performance in hit “Rustom.”

Rajesh Mapuskar won best director for “Ventilator,” produced by “Quantico” star Priyanka Chopra. Surabhi Lakshmi won best actress for “Minnaminungu the Firefly.”

Zaira Wasim won best supporting actress for Disney India’s blockbuster “Dangal,” headlined by superstar Aamir Khan. Manoj Joshi won best supporting actor for “Dashakriya.” Deep Chowdhury won best debut for “Alifa.” Chandrashekhar Reddy’s “Fireflies in the Abyss” won best non-feature film.

Syam Pushkaran won original screenplay for “Maheshinte Prathikaram” and Sanjay Krishnaji Patil adapted screenplay for “Dashakriya.”

S. Thirunavukarasu won cinematography for “24” while Rameshwar S. Bhagat won editing for “Ventilator”. Bapu Padmanabha won composer for “Allama”.

“Mukti Bhawan” and “Kadvi Hawa” won jury special mentions while actor Adil Hussain (“Life of Pi”) won a special mention for “Mukti Bhawan” and “Maj Rati Keteki” and actress Sonam Kapoor for “Neerja”. “Neerja” was also named best Hindi film.