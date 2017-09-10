Toronto: John Woo Remake ‘A Better Tomorrow 4’ Adds Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

“A Better Tomorrow 4,” the latest remake of classic John Woo film “A Better Tomorrow,” has found new buyers in Toronto.

The film, which is now in post-production, has been acquired for the Philippines by leading film and TV group ABS-CBN Corp., for India and the sub-continent by Viswass Films, for Taiwan by Deepjoy Media, for Vietnam by Beta Media. International licensing is handled by Sparkle Roll Media, a sales agency formed earlier this year by Jackie Chan-backed Sparkle Roll.

The film traces the journey of a former smuggler who attempts to start his life anew after his release from prison and repair his relationship with his estranged brother.But that is not counting on gangland betrayal, a botched drug deal and a devastating family tragedy.

The picture is directed by Ding Sheng, the director who has made three of Jackie Chan’s recent pictures: “Railroad Tigers,” “Saving Mr. Wu” and “Little Big Soldier.” It stars Wang Kai (“Railroad Tigers”), Ray Ma (“Ice Fantasy”) and Talu Wang (“Railroad Tigers,” “Our Times”).

With production by Beijing Jingxi Culture & Tourism, “A Better Tomorrow 4” is set for release at the end of this year. In Cannes, earlier deals were struck with Kidarient for South Korea and Clover Films for Singapore.

The original film was made in 1986 and established Woo, who had previously been a prolific director of comedy action movies, as a master of highly stylized action. Woo himself made a sequel the following year, and in 2010 CJ Entertainment released a Korean remake directed by Song Hae-sung.

Woo is currently at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival presenting his latest movie “Manhunt.”