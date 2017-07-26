Japanese Film ‘Fireworks’ Finds Distributors Around the World

Japanese Film 'Fireworks' Finds Distributors Around
A recent press conference for the upcoming Japanese film “Fireworks” confirmed that finishing touches are still being put on the animated feature ahead of its August 18 release.

The film’s full name, “Fireworks: Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom?,” refers to the story of schoolkids watching fireworks who are debating whether they look different depending on where they’re viewed from. Meanwhile, a girl named Nazuna is about to move to a different school due to her mother’s remarriage. A boy falls in love with Nazuna, and the two teenagers decide to run away.

“Fireworks” is based the live action TV series which was directed and written by Shunji Iwai in 1993. Iwai won the Directors Guild of Japan New Directors Award for the series.

Produced by Genki Kawamura, who also shepherded global hit animated film “Your Name,” voice actors include Suzu Hirose, Masaki Suda, Mamoru Miyano, and Takako Matsu.

Kawamura explained at the press conference that that the production team is continuing to work tenaciously and promised lots of “new visual invention.” “Fireworks” has been sold for distribution in 110 territories.

“Fireworks” is executive produced by Akiyuki Shinbou. Kawamura said he had been wanting to work with Shinbou after being impressed with his direction of animated TV series “Bakemonogatari” and “Puella Magi Madoka Magica.”

The script was written by Hitoshi Oone (“Moteki,” “Bakuman”). Akio Watanabe worked as a character designer. Shaft Inc. handled animation production.

