Japan Sex Scandal: ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ Creator Nobuhiro Watsuki Busted for Child Porn

Keishi Otomo, Takeru Satoh, Emi Takei, Munetaka Aoki The cast of the Japanese film "Rurouni Kenshin", from left, director Keishi Otomo, Takeru Satoh, Emi Takei and Munetaka Aoki gesture to supporters, prior to the premiere screening at a mall cinema at suburban Mandaluyong city, east of Manila, Philippines . "Rurouni Kenshin" is the second live action film and the first to be premiered outside JapanPhilippines Rurouni Kenshin Premiere, Mandaluyong, Philippines
CREDIT: Marquez/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nobuhiro Watsuki, the creator of the long-running “Rurouni Kenshin” comic series about a former samurai assassin turned justice fighter, has arrested for child pornography, according to Japanese media reports. He faces charges that could get him a year in prison, as well as a fine.

Tokyo police found DVDs of unclothed girls in their early teens in Watsuki’s possession.
In September the artist started a new “Rurouni Kenshin” story for a magazine published by Shueisha. The publisher suspended publication of the series following the Dec. 4 issue. “We take these (media reports) seriously as a company” it said in a statement.

Launched in 1994 in the “Weekly Shonen Jump” comic magazine for boys “Rurouni Kenshin” has spawned animated TV series and features, video games, a 2016 stage production by the Takarazuka all-women’s troupe, and three live action films, released in Japan from 2012 to 2014 by Warner.

According to the Japan Times, satellite TV channel NECO has cancelled the back to back screenings of the three live action movies it had planned for Saturday.

This is the first major sex scandal in the Asian film industry to become public knowledge since the outbreak of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

