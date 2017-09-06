Japan Lets Out ‘Bathwater’ as Oscar Contender

“Her Love Boils Bathwater” has been selected as Japan’s contender for the foreign language film Oscar.

Directed by Ryota Nakano, the film is drama about a terminally ill woman’s determination to put her affairs in order and set her daughter on the right path. This is a first-time Academy Awards race selection for Nakano, whose only previous feature was the 2013 family drama “Capturing Dad.”

Released in Japan in October of last year, with Klockworx distributing, the film won an array of Japanese awards. Among its six Japan Academy prizes were best picture, best director and best actress honors, the last going to lead Rie Miyazawa.

The nomination was selected by a committee under the auspices of the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan.