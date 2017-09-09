Japan’s Naomi Kawase Shooting Juliette Binoche in ‘Vision’

Japanese auteur, Naomi Kawase has started shooting “Vision,” a drama set in her native Nara province. It stars Juliette Binoche.

The film also reteams the director with Masatoshi Nagase, who previously headlined Kawase’s films “An” and “Radiance,” both of which were presented in Cannes.

“Vision” is a co-production between Paris-based Slot Machine and Kawase’s own Kumie production cooperative. Shooting started this month for two and half weeks and will resume in November after a break.

Binoche plays a French essayist who visits Nara, Kawase’s birthplace and long-time base, where she encounters Nagase’s character, a mysterious mountain man who connects to her despite barriers or language and culture.

The start of the project was a dinner at this year’s Cannes festival where Kawase found herself seated to Slot Machine head Marianne Slot. Their discussion led to a decision in June to collaborate on a film, with Slot bringing in Binoche to star. Wild Bunch is set as the international sales agent.