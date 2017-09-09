Japan’s Naomi Kawase Shooting Juliette Binoche in ‘Vision’

Japan Correspondent
Japan’s Naomi Kawase Shooting Juliette Binoche

Japanese auteur, Naomi Kawase has started shooting “Vision,” a drama set in her native Nara province. It stars Juliette Binoche.

The film also reteams the director with Masatoshi Nagase, who previously headlined Kawase’s films “An” and “Radiance,” both of which were presented in Cannes.

“Vision” is a co-production between Paris-based Slot Machine and Kawase’s own Kumie production cooperative. Shooting started this month for two and half weeks and will resume in November after a break.

Binoche plays a French essayist who visits Nara, Kawase’s birthplace and long-time base, where she encounters Nagase’s character, a mysterious mountain man who connects to her despite barriers or language and culture.

The start of the project was a dinner at this year’s Cannes festival where Kawase found herself seated to Slot Machine head Marianne Slot. Their discussion led to a decision in June to collaborate on a film, with Slot bringing in Binoche to star. Wild Bunch is set as the international sales agent.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad