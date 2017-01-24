TOKYO — Megahit animation, “Your Name” reclaimed the top spot at the Japanese box office in its 22nd week on release. For the subdued Jan. 21-22 weekend the film grossed $1.53 million from 124,000 admissions, with Toho distributing.

Martin Scorsese’s Japan-set “Silence” grossed $1.7 million, but appears in fourth place in Japanese charts, which are ordered according to ticket sales. Distributed by Kadokawa, “Silence” sold 105,000 tickets.

“Your Name” has played continuously since August and returned to the top spot for the first time since mid-November. Its cumulative now stands at $207 million from 18.2 million admissions in Japan. Factoring in international grosses, “Your Name” has now earned $290 million from global theatrical markets, overtaking Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” (2001), to be the highest earning anime film of all time.

“Honnoji Hotel” slipped to second place in the weekend chart according to ticket sales. Highest ranking among new releases, at number three, was Sony’s “Shinjuku Swan II” with $1.42 million. Like its predecessor, the film is directed by Sion Sono and stars Go Ayano as a scout, recruiting women for the Tokyo sex trade.