Japan Box Office: ‘The Last Jedi’ Opens Big Ahead of ‘Yokai Watch’

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Toho

Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” topped the Japanese box office for the Dec. 16-17 weekend. Released on Dec. 15 on 937 screens, in 377 complexes, the film earned $9.9 million on 737,000 admissions. The film’s four-day cumulative total, including sneaks on Dec. 14, was $14 million on 1.06 million admissions. This opening was some 10% less than “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which finished its Japan run with $103 million in 2016.

Debuting in second was “Yo-kai Watch Shadowside the Movie: Resurrection of the Demon King,” a follow-up to a 2016 film about a boy able to control the monsters from Japanese folklore with a magical watch, with the action set 30 years in the future. It is the fourth feature in the “Yo-kai Watch” franchise. Released on 366 screens by Toho, the film made $3.5 million and is expected to finish near the $25 million mark.

Bowing in third place was Takahisa Zeze’s “The 8-Year Engagement,” a drama about a woman who falls into a coma just before her wedding. When she awakes, eight years later, she has no memory of her fiancé. Based on a true story, the film was released on 320 screens by Shochiku and took in $2.3 million admissions. The film is forecast to end its first run near $15 million.

More Film

  • Berlin Film Festival Names Movies in

    Berlin Film Festival Unveils Movies in Kids and Teens Generation Section

    Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” topped the Japanese box office for the Dec. 16-17 weekend. Released on Dec. 15 on 937 screens, in 377 complexes, the film earned $9.9 million on 737,000 admissions. The film’s four-day cumulative total, including sneaks on Dec. 14, was $14 million on 1.06 million admissions. This opening was some 10% […]

  • 'Three Billboards,' 'Phantom Thread' Leads London

    'Three Billboards,' 'Phantom Thread' Lead London Critics' Circle Nominations

    Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” topped the Japanese box office for the Dec. 16-17 weekend. Released on Dec. 15 on 937 screens, in 377 complexes, the film earned $9.9 million on 737,000 admissions. The film’s four-day cumulative total, including sneaks on Dec. 14, was $14 million on 1.06 million admissions. This opening was some 10% […]

  • Ocean's 8

    Watch Sandra Bullock Plot a Heist in Official 'Ocean's 8' Trailer

    Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” topped the Japanese box office for the Dec. 16-17 weekend. Released on Dec. 15 on 937 screens, in 377 complexes, the film earned $9.9 million on 737,000 admissions. The film’s four-day cumulative total, including sneaks on Dec. 14, was $14 million on 1.06 million admissions. This opening was some 10% […]

  • Ian McKellen

    Ian McKellen Hints at Possible Gandalf Reprise in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series

    Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” topped the Japanese box office for the Dec. 16-17 weekend. Released on Dec. 15 on 937 screens, in 377 complexes, the film earned $9.9 million on 737,000 admissions. The film’s four-day cumulative total, including sneaks on Dec. 14, was $14 million on 1.06 million admissions. This opening was some 10% […]

  • Milad Alami’s ‘The Charmer’ Drops First

    Milad Alami’s ‘The Charmer’ Gets First Trailer, Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” topped the Japanese box office for the Dec. 16-17 weekend. Released on Dec. 15 on 937 screens, in 377 complexes, the film earned $9.9 million on 737,000 admissions. The film’s four-day cumulative total, including sneaks on Dec. 14, was $14 million on 1.06 million admissions. This opening was some 10% […]

  • 'Swinging Safari' Review

    Film Review: ‘Swinging Safari’

    Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” topped the Japanese box office for the Dec. 16-17 weekend. Released on Dec. 15 on 937 screens, in 377 complexes, the film earned $9.9 million on 737,000 admissions. The film’s four-day cumulative total, including sneaks on Dec. 14, was $14 million on 1.06 million admissions. This opening was some 10% […]

  • 'Pitch Perfect 3' Review: A Third-Time's-the-Daffy-Charm

    Film Review: 'Pitch Perfect 3'

    Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” topped the Japanese box office for the Dec. 16-17 weekend. Released on Dec. 15 on 937 screens, in 377 complexes, the film earned $9.9 million on 737,000 admissions. The film’s four-day cumulative total, including sneaks on Dec. 14, was $14 million on 1.06 million admissions. This opening was some 10% […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad