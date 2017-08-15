Japan Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Despicable Me 3’ Share Weekend

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Despicable Me 3” both claimed victory at the Japanese box office over the weekend. Sony Pictures Entertainment’s “Homecoming” debuted at number one by box office, but was second by admissions.

Released on Friday, “Homecoming” made $4.01 million on 290,000 admissions for its opening Aug. 12-13 weekend and $7.08 million in three days. This was 7% better than “The Amazing Spiderman 2,” which ended its Japan run with $28.7 million. “Homecoming” is expected to finish around $30 million.

Japanese charts, which rank titles by ticket sales, put “Despicable Me 3” on top for the fourth straight weekend. Distributed by Toho Towa, the film earned $3.7 million on 328,000 admissions for the Aug. 12-13 frame. Its cumulative cash total extends to $38.4 million. The film now looks likely to finish near $60 million, ahead of the $47.5 million franchise record holder “Despicable Me.”

Japanese romantic drama, “I Want to Eat Your Pancreas” racked up $1.8 million on 149,000 admissions for the number three spot, with Toho distributing.