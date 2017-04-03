Illumination Entertainment’s “Sing” swung its third weekend atop the Japanese box office. For the April 1-2 frame the film earned $4.2 million on 408,000 admissions. Handled locally by Toho-Towa, the film now has a cumulative of $27 million on 2.6 million admissions.

Number two “Moana” made $3.4 million on 329,000 admissions. Now in its fourth week in the theaters with Disney distributing, the film pushed total its admissions past the 3.0 million mark.

Jointly distributed by Gaga and Pony Canyon, “La La Land” rose one notch to number seven in its sixth week on release. The film also drove its cumulative total to $33.5 million.

No new film entered the top ten, as Japanese students celebrated Spring break and adult ticket buyers benefited from Movie Day, a promotion held on the first of every month that slashes the adult ticket price to JPY1,000 ($8.98) from the usual JPY1,600 ($14.37).