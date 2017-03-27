Illumination Entertainment’s animated feature, “Sing” soloed for the second straight weekend atop the Japanese box office. For the March 25-26 frame the film earned $4.1 million on 351,000 admissions.

In the ten days since its release by Toho-Towa, it has driven its cumulative total to $16.3. The score is better than the ten-day figure for Illumination hit “Minions,” which finished with $47 million in Japan.

Warner’s “Kong: Skull Island” made $3.6 million, good enough for second place by gross. Though with 257,000 admissions, Japanese charts show it in fourth place. Holdover, “Moana” took $3.4 million, while “Doraemon the Movie 2017” took $2.75 million. After 23 days in theaters “Moana”’s cumulative total was $23.5 million.