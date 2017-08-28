Japan Box Office: ‘Sekigahara’ Wins Weekend Ahead of ‘Wonder Woman’

Japan Correspondent
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Sekigahara,” the Masato Harada-directed epic about the battle that in 1,600 changed the course of Japanese history, debuted atop the Japanese box office for the Aug. 26-27 weekend. Bowing on 360 screens with Toho and Asmik Ace co-distributing, the film earned $3.6 million on 312,000 admissions. Starring Koji Yakusho and Junichi Okada as opposing generals in the battle, “Sekigahara” is expected to finish with some $30 million.

Second highest ranking among new chart entries, at number two in earnings, was Warner’s new release, “Wonder Woman” opened on 596 screens, and claimed second spot by earnings, with $2.4 million on 182,000 admissions. In three days it took $3.4 million, drawing the sort of young female fans who seldom show at Hollywood comic book films.

Holding onto the number two slot in terms of admissions – the preferred chart system in Japan – was “Despicable Me 3.” It recorded $2.1 million on 188,000 admissions. Now in its sixth week, with Toho-Towa distributing, the film has a cumulative total of $57 million, a record for an Illumination film in Japan.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad