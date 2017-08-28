Japan Box Office: ‘Sekigahara’ Wins Weekend Ahead of ‘Wonder Woman’

“Sekigahara,” the Masato Harada-directed epic about the battle that in 1,600 changed the course of Japanese history, debuted atop the Japanese box office for the Aug. 26-27 weekend. Bowing on 360 screens with Toho and Asmik Ace co-distributing, the film earned $3.6 million on 312,000 admissions. Starring Koji Yakusho and Junichi Okada as opposing generals in the battle, “Sekigahara” is expected to finish with some $30 million.

Second highest ranking among new chart entries, at number two in earnings, was Warner’s new release, “Wonder Woman” opened on 596 screens, and claimed second spot by earnings, with $2.4 million on 182,000 admissions. In three days it took $3.4 million, drawing the sort of young female fans who seldom show at Hollywood comic book films.

Holding onto the number two slot in terms of admissions – the preferred chart system in Japan – was “Despicable Me 3.” It recorded $2.1 million on 188,000 admissions. Now in its sixth week, with Toho-Towa distributing, the film has a cumulative total of $57 million, a record for an Illumination film in Japan.