Japan Box Office: ‘Sekigahara’ Wins Second Weekend

“Sekigahara,” Masato Harada’s samurai epic about the single most important battle in Japanese history, won its second weekend at the Japanese box office. Co-distributed by Toho and Asmik Ace, the film topped the Sept. 2-3 frame with $2.5 million from 214,000 admissions, while boosting its cumulative total to $10 million.

In second was “Despicable Me 3.” Distributed by Toho-Towa, the film made $1.49 million, driving its box office total to $60 million in its seventh week on release. Meanwhile, Warner’s “Wonder Woman” recorded a slightly higher USD1.51 million on a slightly lower 113,000 admissions, giving it third-place on the admissions-based local chart.