Japan Box Office: ‘Sekigahara’ Wins Second Weekend

Japan Correspondent
Japan Box Office: ‘Sekigahara’ Wins Second
Courtesy of Toho and Asmik Ace

Sekigahara,” Masato Harada’s samurai epic about the single most important battle in Japanese history, won its second weekend at the Japanese box office. Co-distributed by Toho and Asmik Ace, the film topped the Sept. 2-3 frame with $2.5 million from 214,000 admissions, while boosting its cumulative total to $10 million.

In second was “Despicable Me 3.” Distributed by Toho-Towa, the film made $1.49 million, driving its box office total to $60 million in its seventh week on release. Meanwhile, Warner’s “Wonder Woman” recorded a slightly higher USD1.51 million on a slightly lower 113,000 admissions, giving it third-place on the admissions-based local chart.

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad