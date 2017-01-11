TOKYO – “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” took $2.5 million on 186,000 admissions to be the highest earner in Japanese theaters over the three day holiday weekend. (Local charts show which count admissions rather than revenue, place it second.)

As of Jan. 9 the film has made $28.5 million, compared with the $33 million final total of the series’ previous entry, the 2012 “Resident Evil: Retribution.”

“Yo-Kai Watch the Movie: The Flying Whale and the Grand Adventure of the Double Worlds, Meow!,” the third in a feature animation series based on a popular role-playing game, in its fourth weekend on release.

After falling to number five last weekend, the film earned $1.95 million from 194,000 admissions for the Jan. 7-8. With Toho distributing, the film has driven its cumulative to $17 million.

Hanging onto the number three rung was Toho’s megahit animation “Your Name,” which boosted its total to $198 million as of Jan. 9.