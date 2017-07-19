Japan Box Office: 20th ‘Pocket Monsters’ Movie Wins Weekend

Leading the box office charge for the start of the Japanese school summer holiday season was the 20th installment in the Pocket Monsters anime series. Titled “Gekijoban Pocket Monsters: Kimi ni Kimeta!,” the film opened atop the chart for the July 15-16 weekend with $4.6 million on 436,000 admissions from 368 screens, with Toho distributing. This was nearly 60% better than the previous series entry, which finished with $19 million in 2016.

Highest ranking among the new foreign chart entries at number four was “Cars 3.” Distributed by Disney, the film made $2.86 million in its opening frame. This was almost 30% less than “Cars 2,” which recorded a total of $27 million in 2011. The film is forecast to finish its first run near the $20 million milestone.

Last weekend’s number one, Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” fell to number three with a 17-day cumulative total of $37 million.