Japan Box Office: ‘Pirates’ Wins Weekend Ahead of ‘Witch’s Flower’

Japan Correspondent
Pirates of the Caribbean 5
Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” gave the competition no quarter at the Japanese box office for the July 8-9 frame, holding the top spot for a second weekend. The film earned $6.5 million on 490,000 admissions, while driving its nine-day cumulative total to $22.8 million.

Leading the three new entries was animation “Mary and the Witch’s Flower.” Directed by former Studio Ghibli hitmaker Hiromasa Yonebayashi from Mary Stewart’s children’s novel of the same title and produced by Studio Ponoc, a new animation house founded by Yonebayashi and other Ghibli veterans, the film made $3.75 million from 458 screens. The score is 13% better than the director’s last film, “When Marnie Was There,” which finished with $31 million in 2014.

Debuting at number six, was the thriller “John Wick Chapter 2,” with Pony Canyon distributing on 138 screens. Space adventure, “Life” with Sony releasing on 150 screens, opened in tenth.

