TOKYO — Disney’s “Moana” debuted atop the Japanese box office for the March 11-12 weekend. Bowing on March 10 during Japan’s school Spring break, the animation earned $6.2 million on 570,000 admissions in three days.

Its Saturday and Sunday score was 32% better than the first weekend take for “Zootopia,” another Disney animated hit that finished with $66.4 million in Japan last year. The film is on track to end its run near the $70 million mark.

Second among the new releases was “Let’s Go, Jets!,” a drama based on a true story about a Japanese high school team competing in the USA Cheerdance Championship. Released on 300 screens by Toho, the film earned $1.7 million. The film looks likely to finish near the USD15 million milestone.

Last week’s number one, the latest entry in the “Doraemon” anime series, fell to number two with $4.4 million.