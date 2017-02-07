TOKYO – Some four months after its stateside outing, Tim Burton’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” opened at number one in Japan in the Feb. 4-5 weekend.

With Fox distributing, the film earned $2.06 million on 158,000 admissions for the weekend. This was about half the opening of Burton’s “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” which finished with $25 million last year. “Home” is expected to end its Japan run near the $13 million mark.

Last week’s number one, Disney’s “Doctor Strange,” fell one rank in terms of admissions (153,000) while retaining honors for the highest gross with $2.24 million.

Tokyo Theaters’ word-of-mouth sensation, “In This Corner of the World” expanded to 200 screens in its 13th week on release, while rising in the rankings from number nine to seven. Meanwhile, animated smash, number four “Your Name,” drove its cumulative total to $213 million in its 24th week on release.