TOKYO — With its release perfectly timed to benefit from its six Oscars, “La La Land” danced to the top of the Japanese box office in its first weekend. Released by Gaga and Pony Canyon on Feb. 24, the film earned $3.7 million on 290,000 admissions for the Feb. 25-26 weekend.

With the Academy Awards ceremony widely seen in Japan, and Damien Chazelle’s previous “Whiplash” an indie hit in this long-time jazz Mecca, the opening numbers bode well for a finish near the $25 million mark.

Debuting at number four was the Vin Diesel thriller “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.” Bowing on Feb. 24, the film made $1.3 million in its opening frame with Toho Pictures distributing. The 2002 predecessor “xXx” recorded $15 million in Japan, but the follow-up is forecast to finish nearer to $10 million.