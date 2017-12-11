You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Japan Box Office: ‘Kamen Rider’ Roars to Top Spot

CREDIT: Courtesy of Toei

“Kamen Rider Heisei Generations Final: Build & Ex-Aid with Legend Rider,” roared to the top of the Japanese box office in its first weekend on release. The film is the latest feature entry in the long-running Toei action series featuring motorcycle heroes.

For the Dec. 9-10 frame, it grossed $3.2 million on 303,000 admissions. This is nearly 33% better than the opening of the previous “Kamen Rider Heisei Generations” film, which finished with  $8.3 million following its December 2016 bow. The new film is expected to end its first run with $13.2 million.

Opening at number two was Takashi Yamazaki’s “Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura.” Based on Ryohei Saigan’s best-selling comic, this fantasy drama about a mystery writer and his wife who solve crime cases earned $2.6 million from 401 screens, with Toho distributing. The film is also aiming for the JPY1.5 billion ($13 million) milestone.

The top Hollywood film was, “Murder on the Orient Express” in third. Opening on Dec. 8 with Fox distributing on 455 screens, the film took $2.0 million, and $2.6 million including previews. It looks likely to finish near the $9.0 million mark.

