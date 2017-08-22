Japan Box Office: ‘High & Low the Movie 2’ Opens on Top

Exile Tribe
High & Low the Movie 2 End of Sky,” the third film in a multi-media project featuring the all-male dancing and singing group Exile Tribe, opened atop the Japanese box office. For the Aug. 19-20 weekend the film made $3.2 million on 266,000 admissions from 314 screens, with Shochiku distributing.

The score was 27% weaker than the opening weekend of the first “High & Low” actioner about warring street gangs, which finished with $19 million following its July 2016 release. But it was 18% better than the second film, which earned $11 million in Oct. 2016.

Toho-Towa’s “Despicable Me 3,” which had held the number one spot for four weekends, fell to number two with $2.5 million. The film passed the $48 million lifetime figure of “Despicable Me” and is forecast to finish around $70 million.

Opening in third was “Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or The Bottom?,” an animation by Akiyuki Shinbo based on a 1993 made-for-TV film by Shunji Iwai. Distributed by Toho on 301 screens, this time-traveling teen romance recorded $4.2 million in three days and looks likely to exceed $15 million.

