Japan Box Office: ‘Full Metal Alchemist’ Opens on Top

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Japan

Fumihiro Sori’s “Full Metal Alchemist,” an action-fantasy film based on Hiromu Arakawa’s best-selling comic, bowed at number one for the Dec. 2-3 weekend in Japan. Distributed on 441 screens by Warner Japan, the film earned $3.3 million on 291,000 admissions over three days.

Second place belonged to “The Last Shot in the Bar 3,” the third entry in a Toei action-comedy series about a PI who roams the Susukino entertainment district of Sapporo. Distributed on 334 screens by Toei, the film took $1.3 million on 116,000 admissions. This was slightly down from the 2013 previous series entry and the film is expected to finish around $10 million.

Another Warner title, the shocker “It,” moved down one place to number three in its fifth week on release.  With a weekend take of $940,000, the film extended its cumulative total to $15 million.

More Film

  • Japan Box Office: ‘Full Metal Alchemist’

    Japan Box Office: ‘Full Metal Alchemist’ Opens on Top

    Fumihiro Sori’s “Full Metal Alchemist,” an action-fantasy film based on Hiromu Arakawa’s best-selling comic, bowed at number one for the Dec. 2-3 weekend in Japan. Distributed on 441 screens by Warner Japan, the film earned $3.3 million on 291,000 admissions over three days. Second place belonged to “The Last Shot in the Bar 3,” the […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Iconic Indian Actor Shashi Kapoor Dies at 79

    Fumihiro Sori’s “Full Metal Alchemist,” an action-fantasy film based on Hiromu Arakawa’s best-selling comic, bowed at number one for the Dec. 2-3 weekend in Japan. Distributed on 441 screens by Warner Japan, the film earned $3.3 million on 291,000 admissions over three days. Second place belonged to “The Last Shot in the Bar 3,” the […]

  • Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' to

    Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' to Open 2018 Berlin Film Festival

    Fumihiro Sori’s “Full Metal Alchemist,” an action-fantasy film based on Hiromu Arakawa’s best-selling comic, bowed at number one for the Dec. 2-3 weekend in Japan. Distributed on 441 screens by Warner Japan, the film earned $3.3 million on 291,000 admissions over three days. Second place belonged to “The Last Shot in the Bar 3,” the […]

  • Korea Box Office: 'Swindlers' Remains on

    Korea Box Office: 'Swindlers' Remains on Top, Ahead of 'Forgotten'

    Fumihiro Sori’s “Full Metal Alchemist,” an action-fantasy film based on Hiromu Arakawa’s best-selling comic, bowed at number one for the Dec. 2-3 weekend in Japan. Distributed on 441 screens by Warner Japan, the film earned $3.3 million on 291,000 admissions over three days. Second place belonged to “The Last Shot in the Bar 3,” the […]

  • ‘Lion’ Sweeps AACTA Technical Awards

    ‘Lion’ Sweeps AACTA Technical Awards

    Fumihiro Sori’s “Full Metal Alchemist,” an action-fantasy film based on Hiromu Arakawa’s best-selling comic, bowed at number one for the Dec. 2-3 weekend in Japan. Distributed on 441 screens by Warner Japan, the film earned $3.3 million on 291,000 admissions over three days. Second place belonged to “The Last Shot in the Bar 3,” the […]

  • Vincent Cassel'It's Only the End of

    Vincent Cassel Joins Top Korean Cast in ‘Sovereign Default’

    Fumihiro Sori’s “Full Metal Alchemist,” an action-fantasy film based on Hiromu Arakawa’s best-selling comic, bowed at number one for the Dec. 2-3 weekend in Japan. Distributed on 441 screens by Warner Japan, the film earned $3.3 million on 291,000 admissions over three days. Second place belonged to “The Last Shot in the Bar 3,” the […]

  • Coco Disney Pixar

    China Box Office: ‘Coco’ Doubles Score in Second Weekend

    Fumihiro Sori’s “Full Metal Alchemist,” an action-fantasy film based on Hiromu Arakawa’s best-selling comic, bowed at number one for the Dec. 2-3 weekend in Japan. Distributed on 441 screens by Warner Japan, the film earned $3.3 million on 291,000 admissions over three days. Second place belonged to “The Last Shot in the Bar 3,” the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad