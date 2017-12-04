Japan Box Office: ‘Full Metal Alchemist’ Opens on Top

Fumihiro Sori’s “Full Metal Alchemist,” an action-fantasy film based on Hiromu Arakawa’s best-selling comic, bowed at number one for the Dec. 2-3 weekend in Japan. Distributed on 441 screens by Warner Japan, the film earned $3.3 million on 291,000 admissions over three days.

Second place belonged to “The Last Shot in the Bar 3,” the third entry in a Toei action-comedy series about a PI who roams the Susukino entertainment district of Sapporo. Distributed on 334 screens by Toei, the film took $1.3 million on 116,000 admissions. This was slightly down from the 2013 previous series entry and the film is expected to finish around $10 million.

Another Warner title, the shocker “It,” moved down one place to number three in its fifth week on release. With a weekend take of $940,000, the film extended its cumulative total to $15 million.