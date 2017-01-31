TOKYO – Released on 785 screens by Disney on Jan. 27, “Doctor Strange” ended its opening weekend atop the Japanese box office. Its three-day total was $4.5 million on 313,000 admissions. “Doctor Strange” is expected to finish near the $20 million mark.

Debuting in second place was “Kiseki: Sobito of That Day,” a drama based on the career of the real-life pop group GReeeeN. Released on 157 screens by Toei, the film recorded $2.0 million on 182,000 admissions. With a screen average that tops the chart, the film is forecast to reach the $15 million milestone.

Another newcomer took fourth place. “A Loving Husband,” first-time director Kazuhiko Yukawa’s comedy about a middle-aged couple on the verge of divorce, opened on 315 screens with Toho releasing. It grossed $918,000.