The 21st installment in the “Detective Conan” anime series, about a crime-solving teenager trapped in the body of a boy, opened atop the Japanese box office for the April 15-16 weekend.

Released on 368 screens with Toho distributing, the film took $14 million on 989,000 admissions. This was 6% better than the opening frame of the previous entry released last year which set an all-time series record with $68.5 million.

Ranking at number 2 was the newest and 25th entry in the “Crayon Shinchan” series about an obnoxious kindergartener and his frazzled parents. Opening on 349 screens, with Toho again distributing, the film earned $3.6 million. This was 18% down on the previous series entry, finished with $23 million last year.

The highest ranking new foreign entrant was Toho-Towa’s “The Great Wall,” in ninth place.