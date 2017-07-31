Japan Box Office: ‘Despicable Me 3’ Wins Second Weekend Ahead of ‘The Mummy’

Despicable Me 3” won its second straight weekend at the Japanese box office. Distributed by Toho-Towa, the film earned $4.8 million on 428,000 admissions for the July 29-30 frame. By its tenth day on release it had extended its cumulative total to $18 million  and it now looks likely to finish near the $60 million mark.

Highest ranking among the new releases, in second place, was “The Mummy.” Released in Japan on July 28, the film recorded $2.8 million and is forecast to end its run near the $15 million milestone.

Debuting in third, was the medical drama “Kimi no Suizo o Tabetai” (literally, “I Want to Eat Your Pancreas”). With Toho releasing on 322 screens, the film made $2.3 million, with the diverse audience ranging from teens to graybeards. The film is predicted to finish near $15 million.

