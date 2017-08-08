Japan Box Office: ‘Despicable Me 3’ Wins Third Weekend

“Despicable Me 3” topped the Japanese box office for the third weekend in a row. With Toho-Towa distributing the film earned $3.39 million on 304,000 admissions for the August 5-6 frame. Its cumulative total now stands at $28 million and the film is forecast to surpass the $47 million of the first “Despicable Me,” released in Japan in 2015.

Ranking second in term of box office was “Transformers: The Last Knight.” Distributed by Toho Pictures and released on Aug. 4 on 685 screens, the film made $2.96 million on 198,000 admissions for its first weekend. This was 32% less than “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” which opened in Japan in 2014. The film’s three-day total was $4.01 million.

Debuting at number two in terms of admissions were “Kamen Rider Ex-Aid True Ending” and “Uchu Sentai Kyu Ranger The Movie: Gueath Indabe no Gyakushu,” two new entries in long-running live-action series targeted at kids on summer break. With Toei releasing on 318 screens, the films recorded $2.26 million on 200,000 admissions each. The films look likely to end their first runs near the $10 million mark.