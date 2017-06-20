Japan Box Office: ‘Confession of Murder’ Wins Second Weekend

Japan Box Office: ‘Confession of Murder’
Yu Irie’s Japanese remake of 2012 Korean hit thriller “Confession of Murder” topped the Japan box office for the second weekend. For the June 17-18 frame, the film about a serial killer who surfaces after the statute of limitations on his crimes has expired earned $2.35 million from 187,000 admissions, with Warner distributing. By its ninth day on release the film had extended its cumulative total to $8.3 million and now looks likely to finish near the $20 million mark.

Highest ranking among the new releases, was horror-meister Takashi Shimizu’s “Innocent Curse.” A mix of J-Horror tropes and the Pied Piper of Hamlin tale, the film took $1.35 million on 120,000 admissions, with Shochiku distributing.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” added $1.2 million, pushing its cumulative total to $102 million.

