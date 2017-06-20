Japan Box Office: ‘Confession of Murder’ Wins Second Weekend

Yu Irie’s Japanese remake of 2012 Korean hit thriller “Confession of Murder” topped the Japan box office for the second weekend. For the June 17-18 frame, the film about a serial killer who surfaces after the statute of limitations on his crimes has expired earned $2.35 million from 187,000 admissions, with Warner distributing. By its ninth day on release the film had extended its cumulative total to $8.3 million and now looks likely to finish near the $20 million mark.

Highest ranking among the new releases, was horror-meister Takashi Shimizu’s “Innocent Curse.” A mix of J-Horror tropes and the Pied Piper of Hamlin tale, the film took $1.35 million on 120,000 admissions, with Shochiku distributing.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” added $1.2 million, pushing its cumulative total to $102 million.