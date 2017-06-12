Japan Box Office: ‘Confession of Murder’ Topples ‘Beauty’ to Win Weekend

Confession of Murder,” a crime drama about a serial killer who comes out into the open after the statute of limitations on his crimes expire, toppled Beauty and the Beast,” which had headed the Japanese box office for the previous seven weeks.

Distributed by Warner Japan, with and Tatsuya Fujiwara as the killer and Hideaki Ito as the frustrated detective, the film opened on 329 screens and earned $2.92 million on 234,000 admissions. It is expected to end its run around the $15 million mark.

Opening at number two was “Hirugao: Love Affairs in the Afternoon.” Based on a hit TV drama about a married woman (Aya Ueto) who has an affair with a married man (Tatsumi Saito), the film made $2.67 million for distributor Toho. The film is also forecast to finish near the USD15 million milestone.

Disney’s “Beauty” slipped to number three. It scored $2.61 million, lifting its cumulative total to $99.7 million. That puts it as the 25th highest-earning film ever in Japan, local or foreign.

