Japan Box Office: ‘Confession of Murder’ Strikes Again in Third Weekend

“Confession of Murder,” Yu Irie’s hit take on Jung Byung-Gil’s 2012 Korean thriller, took top spot at the Japanese box office for the third consecutive weekend. For the June 24-25 frame, the film earned $2.1 million on 165,000 admissions, while running its cumulative total to $12.8 million. Distributed by Warner Japan, the film looks likely to end its run near the $20 million mark.

Holding onto second place was Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Now in its tenth week on release, the film extended its cumulative total to $106 million. This puts it at number 19 on the all-time Japanese box office chart, for both foreign and domestic films.

Highest ranking among the new releases, at number four, was Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge.” In its opening weekend, the film made $950,000, with Kino Films distributing. With an audience of mainly males aged forty and over, the film is forecast to finish near the $5 million milestone.