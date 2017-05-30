Japan Box Office: ‘Beauty’ Wins Sixth Weekend, Beats ‘Family 2’

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” led the Japanese box office for the sixth consecutive weekend. For the May 27-28 frame the film earned $3.15 million on 243,000 admissions, running its cumulative total to $86 million. It now looks certain to reach the$90 million (JPY10 billion) milestone, but the $229 million final total recorded by Disney’s “Frozen” is still far off.

Second place fell to Toho’s 285 screen new release of Izuru Narushima’s “To Each His Own.” Based on an award-winning novel by Emi Kitagawa, the film about an over-worked salaryman who acquires a guardian angel rattling away in Osaka dialect made $1.25 million on 102,000 admissions in its opening frame.

Beating it in total admissions, if not box office, was Yoji Yamada’s “What a Wonderful Family 2,” the follow-up to his 2016 comedy about the chaos unleased when a wife asks her husband of fifty years for a divorce. Released by Shochiku on 325 screens, the sequel, in which the elderly husband of the first film is threatened with the loss of his driver’s license, made $1.2 million on 117,000 admissions in two days. This was 23% less than the opening weekend of the previous film, which finished with $12.4 million.