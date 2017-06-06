Japan Box Office: ‘Beauty’ Wins Seventh Weekend At Hot Pace

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” won its seventh successive weekend at the Japanese box office. For the June 3-4 frame the film earned $2.77 million, while driving its cumulative total to $93 million (JPY10.3 billion) on 7.45 million admissions. It broke the JPY10 billion barrier in only 37 days, a pace beaten only by “Frozen” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

The highest ranking among the new entries, at number two, was Fox’s “Logan.” Bowing on June 1, the film made $1.47 million. This was about 12% percent less than star Hugh Jackman’s 2013 “The Wolverine” and “Logan” is now expected to finish its run near the USD10 million mark.

Opening at number three was the Toei-distributed period drama “Flower Battle” (“Hana Ikusa”), starring comedian Mansai Nomura as a flower arranger in the days of 16th century warlord Hideyoshi Toyotomi. Released on 353 screens, the film earned $1.14 million in its opening weekend.

