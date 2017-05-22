Japan Box Office: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Wins Fifth Weekend

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” the biggest hit of Japan’s Golden Week holiday period, won its fifth successive weekend at the Japanese box office. For the May 20-21 frame the film earned $3.9 million on 307,000 admissions, extending its cumulative total to $80 million.

At number two for the fifth weekend was Toho animation “Detective Conan: Crimson Love Letter” with $1.45 million. With its cumulative total up to $55 million, the film looks likely to take the franchise record from “The Darkest Nightmare,” by next weekend.

Teen romantic drama “Peach Girl” was the highest ranking new release, at number four. A girls comic adaptation starring Kei Inoo of the boy band Hey! Say! JUMP, the film made $1.3 million from 301 screens, with Shochiku distributing.